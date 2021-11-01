Keep4r Trading Up 28.9% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00009720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $516,667.34 and approximately $1,554.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep4r has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

