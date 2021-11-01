Karora Resources (KRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

TSE KRR opened at C$4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$650.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

