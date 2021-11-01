Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

