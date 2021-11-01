Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jushi stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,693. Jushi has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Jushi from $4.80 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.