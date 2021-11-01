JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

TV stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

