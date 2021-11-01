JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,196 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Retail Value worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of RVI opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $22.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

