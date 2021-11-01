JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,151 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Great Ajax worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AJX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.