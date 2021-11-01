JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

