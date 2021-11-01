JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.97.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

