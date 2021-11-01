JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 70,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $422.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.