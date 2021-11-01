JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 91,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

