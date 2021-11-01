JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.