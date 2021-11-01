JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 41,341 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $61.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

