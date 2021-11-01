JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. 29,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

