John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

