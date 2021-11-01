John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. 40,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,732. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 345.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 360,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

