John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:HPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. 40,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,732. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.