JMP Securities Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $180.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

