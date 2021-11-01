JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JMP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,232.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,639 shares of company stock worth $130,270 over the last ninety days. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in JMP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JMP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

