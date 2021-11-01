JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 414,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

