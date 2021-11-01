JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $26.90. 25,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,644. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

