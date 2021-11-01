Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.72 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

