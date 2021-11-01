Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

