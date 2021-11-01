Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of RWT opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

