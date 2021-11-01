Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.67 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

