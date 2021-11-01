Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,115.17.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3,385.62. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

