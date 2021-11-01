Jefferies Financial Group Comments on USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $97.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $291,259 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

