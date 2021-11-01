Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oriental Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $455.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.12 million. Oriental Land had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 16.45%.

OLCLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

OLCLY stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.44 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

