Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,077,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.