Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,612,069. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

