Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Novozymes A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.27 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.