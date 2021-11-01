Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue $0.51 Interim Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.506 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.