Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 72.2% in October

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Izotropic stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
Izotropic Company Profile
