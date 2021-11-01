Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 72.2% in October

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

