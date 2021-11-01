Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Itron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $14,269,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $77.77 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

