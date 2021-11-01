Ispolink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.42 million and $1.44 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

