iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,906. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

