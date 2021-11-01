iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $80.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

