iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,236 shares.The stock last traded at $110.45 and had previously closed at $110.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

