iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

