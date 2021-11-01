iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $160,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $271.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $272.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.