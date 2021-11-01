iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $272.85

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $272.85 and last traded at $272.74, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

