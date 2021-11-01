iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $298.42

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $298.42 and last traded at $297.49, with a volume of 23438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 406,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $663,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

