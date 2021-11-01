iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SCZ stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $819,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

