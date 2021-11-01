iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Trimmed by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,225 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

