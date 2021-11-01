iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

