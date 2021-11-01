IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 million-$11.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,502. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $471.78 million, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

