IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.40 million-$41.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.16 million.IRadimed also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $38.30. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $770,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock worth $1,616,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

