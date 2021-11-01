IQ.cash Market Cap Achieves $104,306.90 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $104,306.90 and approximately $8,331.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00069749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00105143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.18 or 1.00056215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.63 or 0.06946114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022736 BTC.

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

