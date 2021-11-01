Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,517 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.59% of Invitation Homes worth $125,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

INVH stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

