Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Strix Group (KETL)

10/26/2021 – Strix Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/26/2021 – Strix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Strix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Strix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Strix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

KETL stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.10. The firm has a market cap of £604.00 million and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

