Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $23.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.70 on Monday. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

